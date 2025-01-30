17 hilarious pictures sent in by readers of their dogs smiling

By Emma Downey
Published 30th Jan 2025, 16:46 BST
What’s better than one dog smiling? A whole horde of them sent in by readers!

We asked you for some pics of your dogs smiling to cheer up our newsfeed and you did not disappoint.

From upside down smiles, to closed eyes ones, take a look at some of the funny yet quirky pics of some adorable pooches.

The RSPCA Preston has also 13 gorgeous animals up for adoption this week. Take a look HERE.

Some of the hilarious pics of readers' dogs smiling.

1. Readers send in some of pics of their dogs smiling

Some of the hilarious pics of readers' dogs smiling. Photo: Submits

Photo Sales
Poppy says Happy Thursday!

2. Poppy

Poppy says Happy Thursday! Photo: Martin Wilkinson

Photo Sales
Meet Blake and Luna.

3. Blake and Luna

Meet Blake and Luna. Photo: Keely Parsons

Photo Sales
Jane Lockett sent this adorable snap in of her pooch.

4. Readers send in adorable pics of their dogs smiling

Jane Lockett sent this adorable snap in of her pooch. Photo: Jane Lockett

Photo Sales
Look at Alf!

5. Alf

Look at Alf! Photo: Rachel Ashburner

Photo Sales
Julie Wilson sent in this gorgeous pic.

6. Readers send in adorable pics of their dogs smiling

Julie Wilson sent in this gorgeous pic. Photo: Julie Wilson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice