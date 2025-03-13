The first baby gorilla to be born at Blackpool Zoo has arrived in India to start a major new adventure with her half-sister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meisie, who made history when she was born in 2010, and Moanda, who came along two years later, have moved to a new, state-of-the-art facility at Mysuru Zoo as part of global gorilla conservation efforts.

Meisie was the first baby gorilla to be born at Blackpool Zoo has arrived in India to start a major new adventure with her half-sister. | UGC

The move took place earlier this week but their journey to India actually started in 2022 when the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) recommended them to be part of a new group with a silverback male named Quembo from Frankfurt Zoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered in the wild as the threat from humans and deforestation continues to grow in their homelands, which means that EEPs serve as a crucial lifeline for ensuring the survival of the species.

Mysuru Zoo was selected to house the sisters as part of the breeding programme to help strengthen the genetic diversity of the international gorilla population.

As part of its ongoing investment strategy the zoo started work on a new facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Blackpool Zoo is offering up to 40 per cent off tickets - if you live in these postcodes

Underscoring the zoo’s commitment to providing enriching habitats for its animals, the 5,800 sq ft outdoor area is split into three separate areas for two bachelor groups and a family group.

Trees, climbing frames, ropes, rocks, nets and much more have been carefully laid out for residents to explore and the spacious internal dens and indoor gym have been designed around the complex needs of the species.

As ground broke on the new facility in India, a collaborative effort between the EEP, the zoos and various government animal health authorities began. Extensive paperwork, health checks and logistical coordination has taken place over the last three years, which culminated in a direct flight from Heathrow to Bangalore with a specialist animal transportation company.

Meisie's sister Moanda. | UGC

Luke Minns, Section Head at Blackpool Zoo, has cared for the sisters since they were born. He has travelled with them and is spending time in India to work with Mysuru keepers to settle them into their new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Zoo’s Animal Registrar, Maria Webster, has been instrumental in the multi-agency collaboration.

She said: “Meisie and Moanda have been wonderful ambassadors for their species here at Blackpool Zoo and their growth and development is testament to the care and dedication of our staff.

“It was bittersweet to see them go, but we know they’ll be part of something much bigger and will be contributing to the global effort to protect and conserve the Western lowland gorilla population.”

She added: “The new gorilla facility at Mysuru Zoo, which opened in 2024, is fantastic and has lots of modern enrichment features as well as plenty of space to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The goal is to establish a new breeding group and the move is a key part of the EEP’s efforts to increase genetic diversity within the species, which is critically endangered in the wild.”

Meisie, born on May 7, 2010, to mother Miliki and father Bukavu, made history as the zoo’s first-ever baby gorilla.

Her younger half-sister Moanda was born on November 8, 2012, to mother Njema and father Bukavu, becoming the zoo’s second gorilla birth. Both have played a key role in educating the public about gorilla conservation.