The Unsung Heroes of Lancashire’s tourist trade have been whittled down to the final four, ahead of the annual Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Marketing Lancashire organisers of the awards - which are sponsored by the Blackpool Gazette -created the Unsung Hero category as a special award that celebrates customer service excellence and recognises those who go over and above their normal duties, to deliver outstanding experiences for visitors to Lancashire.

The four finalists are:

· Peter Martland-Baillie, founder of Cedar Farm, Mawdesley

· Andy Black, Café Manager of The Café at HAPPA, Burnley

· Jenny Moss, Guest Experience Manager at Beeston Manor Wedding & Events Venue, Hoghton

· Kate Pollard, Marketing & Events Manager for Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnerships Director of Marketing Lancashire, commenting on the finalists said: "This year's Unsung Hero finalists represent a wide range of incredible businesses and attractions across Lancashire. Their nominations all speak of their vision and great commitment to the quality of visitor experience, as well as their generosity and teamwork - often going beyond levels of customer service experienced elsewhere.

"They embody the spirit of Lancashire hospitality and welcome and we thank them wholeheartedly, for the outstanding service they deliver every day. Each deserves their place as finalist in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026, and we look forward to congratulating them all and naming the winner at the ceremony next February."

Peter Martland Baillie

Peter Martland-Baillie, is the founder of Cedar Farm (Mawdesley) and the quiet force behind its transformation from a working pig farm into a thriving, creative, visitor destination. Cedar Farm represents almost a lifetime of work, and its success is testament to Peter's extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment. Peter said: "Cedar Farm has almost been my life’s work since I stopped farming to rebuild and repurpose the site. Thirty-eight years later there are over 30 thriving businesses here. I love creating space for people to flourish in and bring their dreams to reality. I’m particularly proud of the ‘keep it local’ aspect of Cedar Farm. Most of the people who work here live within three miles; there’s an abundance of jobs for local young people and although customers now come from far and wide, they are typically from a fifteen-mile radius.

"Most of the product and service offering is made on site, with our reliance on ‘made in China’ and distant places around the globe being minimal to none. We now even produce a significant proportion of the power that we consume and the positive effect on surrounding businesses and services is significant, with a general vibe that is happy, creative and sustainable."

Andy Black

Andy Black is café manager of The Café at HAPPA (Burnley). Since joining HAPPA, Andy has transformed The Café at Shores Hey Farm into a vibrant, welcoming destination that enhances the visitor experience and supports the charity’s mission. He embodies the supportive work culture at HAPPA, extending his role to helping with foals, checking on horses and helping colleagues in all areas.

Andy said: “I’m truly honoured to be named a finalist for the Unsung Hero. For me, managing the HAPPA Café and supporting the charity has never been about recognition, it’s about helping others, creating positive experiences for everyone who visits and supporting HAPPA’s vital work giving rescued horses a brighter future. Being acknowledged in this way is incredibly humbling. I’m so grateful to our dedicated team, volunteers, and supporters, whose passion and commitment make everything we do possible."

Jenny Moss

Jenny Moss is Guest Experience Manager at Beeston Manor Wedding & Events Venue (Hoghton), where she has been a valued team member for over seven years, quietly becoming one of their most trusted and impactful colleagues. Her behind-the-scenes work ensures every event runs smoothly, directly contributing to the glowing reviews and word-of-mouth referrals that uphold Beeston Manor's reputation.

Jenny said: “I’m truly taken aback and honoured to have been nominated. I absolutely love what I do, I don’t see it as a job, but more as an opportunity to meet new people and make new friends along the way. For me, it’s not just about seeing the bride and groom enjoy their special day but also seeing their families and friends having a great time. Yes, this role can be incredibly challenging, but knowing the couple and their loved ones are having the time of their lives makes every bit of effort so worthwhile. Any stress or behind-the-scenes chaos is never shown to the guests, that's our job!

"I’m lucky to be part of an amazing team. Working for a family-run business that is so passionate about what they do really inspires all of us to give our best. That passion filters down through the entire team."

Kate Pollard

Kate Pollard is Marketing & Events Manager for Affinity Lancashire (Fleetwood), where her energy, creativity, and strategic thinking has led to the expansion and success of a vibrant free events programme and innovative schemes that have driven impressive results including a 170 per cent rise in coach visits.

Kate said: “‘I am absolutely delighted to have been nominated for the Unsung Hero Award which, for me, cements the success of my career change three years ago from teaching into my role here at Affinity Lancashire. This was a huge leap of faith, but a leap I have not looked back on and one I wish I’d made sooner.

"I absolutely love my job and thrive on the energy that the events bring to the centre, working alongside a fantastic events team to create experiences for our customers to remember and a retail space that make us stand out from the crowd. I am so passionate about the centre which I know drives me to succeed and seeing the results of my hard work as growth in footfall, social media stats and even coach visits is extremely rewarding.

"I love overhearing customers commenting about how vibrant the centre is, how we do so much for the community, and how much better we are now than in years gone by. I am so proud to be part of the Management Team at Affinity Lancashire in Fleetwood.’

When will the winner be announced?

The winner of the Unsung Hero Award will be judged and selected by an independent panel of industry experts, using Visit England criteria, and announced at the Lancashire Tourism Awards ceremony in February 2026 (venue TBC).