Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026 finalists announced including Astley Park and the Winter Gardens
Marketing Lancashire, the county’s Local Visitor Economy Partnership, announced the finalists in 18 categories for the 2026 event, with more announcements in the events and unsung hero award categories to come.
The annual awards celebrate the best of Lancashire tourism covering accommodation, food and drink, cultural, heritage, hospitality businesses and more.
With many Lancashire businesses announced, among them is Astley Hall in Chorley, Burnley Football Club and The Winter Gardens in Blackpool.
The full list of finalists are as follows:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award*
- Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
- Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool
- WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough
Business Events Venue of the Year*
- Burnley Football Club
- North End Events at Preston North End FC
- Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
- The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth
- Winter Gardens Blackpool
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year*
- Claylands Park, Cabus
- Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh
- The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale
Cultural Venue / Organisation
- The Dukes, Lancaster
- The Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens, Lytham
- The Whitaker Museum and Gallery, Rawtenstall
- Winter Gardens Blackpool
Dog Friendly Business of the Year
- Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood.
- Brackenthwaite Holidays, Yealand Redmayne.
- HAPPA – Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe.
- The Lawrence, Padiham.
Experience of the Year*
- Bowland & Bay – Artisan Foodie Adventures, Scorton.
- HAPPA – Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe.
- Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours.
Family Owned / Run Business
Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year
- Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley.
- Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa, Clayton-le-Moors.
- Ribby Hall Weddings, Wrea Green.
- Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor.
Large Hotel of the Year
- Barton Manor Hotel & Spa, Barton.
- Big Blue Hotel, Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool.
- Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley.
- Holiday Inn Blackpool.
- Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool.
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Farmer Ted’s Farm Park, Ormskirk.
- Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale.
- Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool.
- Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool.
- Showtown Blackpool.
New Tourism Business of the Year
- Go Ape Blackburn.
- Park Hall Hotel and Spa, Charnock Richard.
- The Bath Morecambe.
Pub of the Year
- Assheton Arms, Downham.
- Britannia Tap & Grill, Oswaldtwistle.
- The Black Bull, Old Langho.
- The Royal Dyche, Burnley.
Regenerative Tourism Award
- Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington.
- The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth.
Self Catering Accommodation
- Brackenthwaite Holidays, Yealand Redmayne.
- Cuthbert Hill Farm, Chipping.
- Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn.
Small Serviced Accommodation of the Year
- Greendale Teahouse & Rooms, Chatburn.
- The Lawrence, Padiham.
- The Royal at Heysham – Part of Thwaites.
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Astley Hall Museum, Coach House and Park, Chorley.
- Cedar Farm, Mawdesley.
- Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe.
- The Hole in Wand, Blackpool.
Taste of Lancashire Award
- Bertram's Restaurant, Burnley.
- Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington.
- Greendale Teahouse & Rooms, Chatburn.
- Lakeside Kitchen, Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton.
- The White Bull at Oswaldtwistle.
Wedding Venue of the Year
- Beeston Manor, Hoghton.
- Brockholes Nature Reserve, Samlesbury.
- The Glass House, Staining.
- The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth.
- Wennington Hall, Wennington.
The finalists will progress through a number of stages including mystery shopping, announced visits and interviews with the independent Lancashire Tourism Award 2026 judges.
Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director of Marketing Lancashire said: “Today’s finalists showcase the best in class in Lancashire.
“The applications have undergone a rigorous shortlisting process which is mapped against nationally set criteria, and we hope that they will be delighted to hear that they have earned a spot in the county’s most prestigious tourism and hospitality awards.”
Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, added: “It’s wonderful to see the recognition of Astley Hall, Coach House and Park in the Lancashire Tourism Awards alongside a host of fantastic Lancashire businesses.”