25 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings including McDonald's, Nando's and Turtle Bay

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on August 8.

1. Beachcomber Steakhouse, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BA

Rated 5 on August 8. | Google

Rated 5 on July 29.

2. The Fish Bar at Norbreck, Norbreck Road, Blackpool, FY5 1RT

Rated 5 on July 29. | Google

Rated 5 on August 4.

3. The Gynn Pub, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JR

Rated 5 on August 4. | Google

Rated 3 on July 9.

4. Oriental Kitchen, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4AE

Rated 3 on July 9. | Google

Rated 5 on August 6.

5. McDonald's, Pedders Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2TX

Rated 5 on August 6. | Google

Rated 5 on August 5.

6. Disability Equality North West, Sedgwick Street, Preston, PR1 1TP

Rated 5 on August 5. | Disability Equality North West

