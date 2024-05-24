Meet Lancashire Police's newest recruit - can you suggest a name for her?
Lancashire Police have added a new recruit to the family in the shape of Bella the horse and are asking for the public’s help in giving her a name.
Bella is a nine-year-old Irish sports horse who has recently joined Lancashire Police’s Mountain branch after her four week trial period proved successful.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: ”Bella is officially becoming a Lancs Police Horse, and with that comes the honour of a traditional Lancashire Police Horse name!
“We name our horses after places in Lancashire, and you lovely lot will have the deciding vote on the shortlist.”
Shortlisted names the public can choose from are Brindle, Eaves and Dinckley. You can do this by commenting your chosen name in the Lancashire Police Facebook comments under the post. The name with the most votes will be chosen on Tuesday, May 28.
