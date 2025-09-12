A former rescue dog named Gus has taken to life with new ‘gusto’ after finding a forever home through the RSPCA.

The three-year-old French bulldog has gone from nervous introvert to playful livewire after being rescued from a multi-dog household.

Owner Becky Dunbar has been amazed and delighted by his transformation after rehoming him through the RSPCA East Lancashire branch.

He was so unused to the good things in a dog’s life, that when she first met him, he was baffled by toys and had no idea how to go for a walk.

Now Becky and partner Glen Rhodes watch him enjoy playing on sandy beaches on the Lancashire coast during much-loved games of fetch.

The transition is especially poignant for Becky and Glen, who initially fostered Gus, after their last dog passed away.

She said: “He’s a completely different dog now. When we first got him he was very introverted, he wasn’t house trained, he wasn’t sure how to play with toys.

“He was not used to any kind of outdoor environment. We’d take him for a walk and he’d literally plant himself on the floor.

“He just did not know what we were doing with him. He’d be like ‘what are you trying to do with me?’

“I would sit on the floor with his toys trying to get some reaction from him and all he would do is stare at me.

“There’s a lot of steps in the garden and he didn’t even know how to actually use steps.”

She added: “He was so within himself, it took a long time to get him out. If he had to go in the van he would literally be shaking.

“Now he loves going in our car. He loves going out, getting in the car and going places. Everything he hated at the beginning, he absolutely loves now.

“Gus absolutely loves walks. The beach is his favourite. As soon as he starts to feel the sand in his paws, he gets so excited.

“He’s learned a lot from other dogs as well. My mum’s dog Bella has taught him a lot. She’s made about fetching the ball and now Gus is.

“He loves playing fetch with anything, a stick, a ball and we have recently given him a frisby, and he loves that as well.”

Becky began as a volunteer at RSPCA Lancashire East after losing their previous dog, but Fostering Co-ordinator Sue Abraham suggested she try looking after a dog on a part-time basis.

Gus was struggling in a kennel environment and on the pair’s first meeting, he came straight up to her - and the rest is history.

Sue says the branch is always looking for new animal foster carers to add to the 27 who currently offer a part-time home to the centre’s pets.

Anyone interested in fostering from the branch can check out their web page here or email them on [email protected].