A Fylde MP and his dog have won bronze at Westminster Dog of The Year.

Andrew Snowden, MP, and his dog Lucy - a five-year-old Labrador are celebrating taking third place at Westminster Dog of the Year 2025.

Westminster Dog of the Year winners 2025 incuding Andrew and Lucy in third place | PA Media

The competition, organised by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, took place yesterday in Victoria Tower Gardens, Westminster, and saw 11 dogs and their MP owners compete for the title.

Office dog Lucy and Andrew Snowden, Conservative MP for Fylde, impressed the judges with their loving relationship and commitment to canine issues, but were pipped to the podium by Poykee, a Keeshond owned by Sarah Edwards MP.

The MPs entering the competition campaigned hard, canvassing for votes from the public before meeting the expert judges to discuss their dog’s heroic deeds and acts of devotion.

This year the event highlighted the vital role that dogs play in any household, the importance of the human-animal bond and the joys that dog ownership brings.

Topics raised include pet-friendly housing, responsible dog ownership, breeding, training and socialisation, all of which can ensure that dogs live happy and healthy lives.

Andrew Snowden MP said of the pair’s success: “It’s absolutely fantastic. Lucy is such a part of our team, she’s our official mascot - she’s always out and about with us.

“I’m sure many people who’ve met Lucy across Fylde as their MP’s team dog will be delighted that she’s got that national recognition. And she is, at the end of the day, just beautiful.”

Jannine Edgar, Chief Executive of The Kennel Club, added: “Choosing the shortlist for the top three places is never easy, and there’s no doubt that all dogs are winners, but congratulations to Lucy and Andrew Snowden MP for their well-deserved placing. Thank you to all the MPs and their canine companions for taking part today.”

The overall victor in this year’s Westminster Dog of the Year was Poykee, a Keeshond, owned by Sarah Edwards, Labour MP for Tamworth.