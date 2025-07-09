MasterChef star Lisa Goodwin-Allen prepares to launch new restaurant at hotel in Mayfair
Northcote’s Chef Patron/Director, Lisa, has embarked on an exciting consultancy with the prestigious Beaumont Mayfair in London.
This partnership will see her work as Creative Director of The Beaumont alongside Executive Chef Brendan Fyldes in the launch of a new restaurant, Rosi, this autumn, and other upcoming projects.
Lisa said: “I am delighted to be collaborating with the exceptional team at The Beaumont Mayfair. I look forward to working alongside Brendan and his kitchen brigade to develop menus that celebrate seasonal and the finest British ingredients, as well as contributing to the hotel’s overall food and beverage direction. Together, we aim to create truly exceptional dining experiences for Beaumont guests.”
What does it mean for Northcote?
A spokesman for the Michelin-starred venue in Langho said: “While this consultancy provides Lisa with a prominent presence in London, her commitment and leadership remain steadfast at Northcote in Lancashire.”
