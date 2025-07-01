The reason why celebrated chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen left - and then came back to - Michelin-starred Northcote has been revealed.

The culinary world was shocked in March when it was announced that the chef who had been at the Langho establishment for 23 years had left - with no reason given publicly, and just after planning permission has been granted for a modern new ‘Pavilion’ restaurant for her to run in the grounds of the country house.

But just weeks later, her return was announced on the same day it was revealed that Yorkshire-based husband and wife Alf and Claire Ellis had bought the business from The Stafford Collection, and were looking to make investments in its future.

During a media launch of the new Summer Gormet Menu this week, Managing Director Craig Bancroft explained what had happened. He said: “Lisa resigned in October and served her notice. The previous owners made it very clear to us that there was no money to build the property (the Pavilion restaurant and wellness centre). And if she (Lisa) couldn’t grow, where was she going with her career? I managed to do all of Obsession knowing this, which was quite tricky”.

Mr Bancroft - who has been with Northcote since 1982, said the sale to the Ellis’ had been a year in the making. He added: “When the business was sold, it had been in the planning for 12 months, so it wasn’t a surprise, although people were saying to me ‘Are you ok, Craig’.

“It needed new investment to take Northcote back to where it should be.”

Northcote Road, Langho, Blackburn, BB6 8BE | Google

He criticed the investment in training made by the Stafford Collection, a five-year wait for bedroom renovations, and said that he feared that Northcote would have become “a hotel on the side of the A59 with no real heart and soul”.

In comparison, he said that the new owners were “absolutely determined that she (Lisa) will get what she wants.”

He also revealed that Mr and Mrs Ellis “wouldn’t buy without myself and Lisa”, and that he plans to stay in the business for at least six years. He said: “I’m definitely here till I’m 70, and I’m only 64. I agreed with Alf that I’d direct the company for six years and get it in the direction we want. I might stay on beyond that, but we’ll see.”

The Stafford Collection has been contacted for comment.