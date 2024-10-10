Masseuse who claims ex-AFC manager groped her feared she would be hated for speaking out

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A masseuse did not report an alleged sexual assault for fear of being hated.

The assault is said to have happened when former AFC Fylde manager James Rowe, 41, requested a “back massage” at a private salon on November 24, 2021, Derby Crown Court heard.

James Rowe the former Chesterfield FC.James Rowe the former Chesterfield FC.
James Rowe the former Chesterfield FC. | Brian Eyre

He is said to have exposed his penis while on the massage bed after asking the woman if she was wearing 'Frenchies or a thong?' underwear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is then said to have put her hand on his penis before pulling at the waistband of her trousers to look at her tattoo and trying to undo her tunic to have a look at her “massive t**ts”, the court heard on Monday.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made the admission to a client who she confided in about an alleged incident in which Rowe exposed himself and groped her while on a massage bed.

James Rowe pictured during a Chesterfield FC v Weymouth match in 2021 denies the charges.James Rowe pictured during a Chesterfield FC v Weymouth match in 2021 denies the charges.
James Rowe pictured during a Chesterfield FC v Weymouth match in 2021 denies the charges. | Jason Chadwick

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the complainant’s former clients, giving evidence at Derby Crown Court yesterday described how, when she asked why the masseuse had not reported Rowe, she replied she’s be “hated” and “it will be my word against his”. Rowe, of Blind Lane, Breaston, denies sexual assault on a female. The trial continues.

Related topics:James RoweAFC FyldeDerby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice