Masseuse who claims ex-AFC manager groped her feared she would be hated for speaking out
The assault is said to have happened when former AFC Fylde manager James Rowe, 41, requested a “back massage” at a private salon on November 24, 2021, Derby Crown Court heard.
He is said to have exposed his penis while on the massage bed after asking the woman if she was wearing 'Frenchies or a thong?' underwear.
He is then said to have put her hand on his penis before pulling at the waistband of her trousers to look at her tattoo and trying to undo her tunic to have a look at her “massive t**ts”, the court heard on Monday.
The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made the admission to a client who she confided in about an alleged incident in which Rowe exposed himself and groped her while on a massage bed.
One of the complainant’s former clients, giving evidence at Derby Crown Court yesterday described how, when she asked why the masseuse had not reported Rowe, she replied she’s be “hated” and “it will be my word against his”. Rowe, of Blind Lane, Breaston, denies sexual assault on a female. The trial continues.
