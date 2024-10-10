Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A masseuse did not report an alleged sexual assault for fear of being hated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault is said to have happened when former AFC Fylde manager James Rowe, 41, requested a “back massage” at a private salon on November 24, 2021, Derby Crown Court heard.

James Rowe the former Chesterfield FC. | Brian Eyre

He is said to have exposed his penis while on the massage bed after asking the woman if she was wearing 'Frenchies or a thong?' underwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is then said to have put her hand on his penis before pulling at the waistband of her trousers to look at her tattoo and trying to undo her tunic to have a look at her “massive t**ts”, the court heard on Monday.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made the admission to a client who she confided in about an alleged incident in which Rowe exposed himself and groped her while on a massage bed.

James Rowe pictured during a Chesterfield FC v Weymouth match in 2021 denies the charges. | Jason Chadwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the complainant’s former clients, giving evidence at Derby Crown Court yesterday described how, when she asked why the masseuse had not reported Rowe, she replied she’s be “hated” and “it will be my word against his”. Rowe, of Blind Lane, Breaston, denies sexual assault on a female. The trial continues.