Former AFC Fylde manager James Rowe denies sexually assaulting woman

Former AFC Fylde manager James Rowe made his first appearance in court after being charged with sexual assault.

By Sean Gleaves
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 7:40pm

James Rowe, 39, of Blind Lane, Breaston appeared in Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Monday (November 7) charged with the sexual assault of a female.

The former Chesterfield and AFC Fylde manager pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Rowe was charged with the offence on September 28 – having been suspended by Chesterfield FC back in January 2022 – before departing the club by ‘mutual consent’ in February 2022.

Fiona McClelland, prosecuting, told the court that on November 24, 2021, Rowe groped and exposed his penis to the alleged victim.

The court heard that Rowe had sent the alleged victim what Ms McClelland described as “flirty texts”.

It was during an encounter on November 24 that the prosecution claimed Rowe had then committed the sexual assault.

Rowe was charged with the offence on September 28

Ms McClelland said that the case was not suitable for summary trial.

Peter Eguae, representing Rowe, said that he was a “man of previous good character” and that there was no behaviour that suggested the need for any specific bail conditions.

District Judge Andrew Davison granted Rowe unconditional bail ahead of a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on December 5, where he will be asked to submit his plea.