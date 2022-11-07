Three youths were caught on CCTV smashing a shop window in Victoria Street on Sunday night (November 6).

The group then smashed a glass door to gain access to Houndshill Shopping Centre before stealing items from two pop-up stalls.

As the group left the shopping centre, they threatened a man with a knife before stealing his wallet.

A group of three youths were also reported to have stolen cutlery and other items from a restaurant in Victoria Street.

A 15-year-old girl from Poulton, a 15-year-old boy from Blackpool and a 17-year-old boy from Blackpool were later arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, burglary and robbery.

The 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.

All three remained in custody for questioning on Monday (November 7).

Det Sgt Marc Armstrong, of Blackpool CID, said: “Several incidents occurred last night including mindless damage to property, leaving businesses out of pocket and innocent members of the public extremely shaken.”

“We have made three arrests but our enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anybody with information to get in touch with us.

“Perhaps you were in the area and saw a group of young people acting suspiciously, or perhaps you know who is responsible. Whatever information you have, please tell us.”

Anybody with information should contact Lancashire Police by calling 101, quoting log number 1362 of November 6.