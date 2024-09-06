Natural habitat, children's playgrounds and historic parkland are all coming under the spotlight as part of Blackpool's drive to improve its green spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natural England and Blackpool Zoo are part of a partnership to increase biodiversity and habitats at Marton Mere Nature Reserve where a new 10-year management plan is being created.

Marton Mere Nature Reserve in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

There is also a 10-year habitat enhancement plan for Lawson’s Field, which will see the friends of Marton Mere and Lawson’s Field carry out over £110,000 of investment in nature conservation and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schemes are set out in a report to a meeting of the Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee which is due to take place on September 12.

The report also highlights -

A new masterplan for Stanley Park to preserve its rich heritage and further improve the park as a National Treasure, along with projects to improve the stonework already underway. The Friends of Stanley Park have already presented the masterplan to their members before a wider public consultation.

More than £200,000 has been spent on new play areas and improvements with new play areas at Grange Park and Fishers Field, with further improvements at Boundary Park. The new development at Grange Park features a themed castle multi-unit, swings, and a track rider, and was opened just after Easter.

Fisher’s Field in South Shore has seen the installation of a climbing rope net play area in June, along with a track around the area using the existing path and marked to identify distances which can be either jogged or walked. Levelling Up Funding was used on the scheme, following public consultation.

Six parks - Anchorsholme, Devonshire Rock Gardens, Kingscote, Watson Road, Highfield Road, and Crossland Road were entered into the Green Flag Award scheme which recognises high standards, with Highfield Park and Devonshire Rock Garden successful in achieving a green flag.

The report says: "Continuing our progress with the green flags is vital and community involvement to highlight the standards of our parks and their importance within an urban environment.

"Two flags were achieved this year in five submissions and therefore, this vital feedback will ensure a learning process going forward and increase the chances of Stanley Park achieving a heritage green flag first time around."