Martin Lewis visits Blackpool and this is what he had to say
and live on Freeview channel 276
Money saving expert Martin Lewis, 52, who help people save their pennies on ITVX’s The Martin Lewis Money Show Live said he was in Blackpool with his family a couple of weeks ago and does not understand why people disapprove.
The British money saving expert added that he loved it as a kid and wanted to share the joy with his family.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He said: “We were in Blackpool a couple of weeks ago.
“I loved it as a kid and wanted to share that joy with mini MSE, so this was actually her third time there and she loves it, as do we.
“Huge great, long, wide sandy beach; rides at the pleasure beach, tuppenny machines, water parks and more.”
He added: “When I mention it to other friends who live in the SE, most look askance at the idea of a couple of days in Blackpool.
“Yet they've never been. So I wanted to pop up and say a good word.
“Do it right and it's a joy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.