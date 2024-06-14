Martin Lewis visits Blackpool and this is what he had to say

A TV celebrity has said venturing to Blackpool for a day out if you do it right is a ‘joy’.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis, 52, who help people save their pennies on ITVX’s The Martin Lewis Money Show Live said he was in Blackpool with his family a couple of weeks ago and does not understand why people disapprove.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis is a big fan of Blackpool and called it a 'joy' if done right. | Martin Lewis

The British money saving expert added that he loved it as a kid and wanted to share the joy with his family.

He said: “We were in Blackpool a couple of weeks ago.

Martin Lewis loves Blackpool! | Getty Images

“I loved it as a kid and wanted to share that joy with mini MSE, so this was actually her third time there and she loves it, as do we.

“Huge great, long, wide sandy beach; rides at the pleasure beach, tuppenny machines, water parks and more.”

He added: “When I mention it to other friends who live in the SE, most look askance at the idea of a couple of days in Blackpool.

“Yet they've never been. So I wanted to pop up and say a good word.

“Do it right and it's a joy.”

