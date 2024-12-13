Marco Pierre White’s in Blackpool is offering 50 per cent off all mains - this is all you need to know

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Attention all foodies - a celebrity restaurant is offering 50 per cent off all its main courses.

Marco’s New York Italian restaurant located inside the four-star Holiday Inn on Talbot Road is serving up the not to be missed deal in January 2025.

Marco Pierre White’s in Blackpool is offering 50 per cent off all mains in January.placeholder image
Marco Pierre White’s in Blackpool is offering 50 per cent off all mains in January. | Google

Diners looking to enjoy a meal out in the New Year can head to the celebrity chef’s restaurant where they can tuck into a main course for half the price!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the half price menu will be scrumptious dishes such as Rigatoni Bolognese, Lasagne Ragù alla Bolognese, Grilled Sea Trout Alla Sicilian, Pomodoro Linguine, plus an assortment of pizzas.

Rigatoni Bolognese will be on the half price menu.placeholder image
Rigatoni Bolognese will be on the half price menu. | UGC

There’s also a selection off the new seasonal specials menu including an Escalope of Pork Loin Saltimbocca, Pea and Shallot Ravioli, Aubergine Parmigiana and a King Prawn Linguine Arrabbiata.

Baked Chicken Saltimbocca will also be on offer.placeholder image
Baked Chicken Saltimbocca will also be on offer. | UGC

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Marco Pierre opened his restaurant in Blackpool earlier this year. placeholder image
Marco Pierre opened his restaurant in Blackpool earlier this year. | Submitted

Mark Winter, general manager said: “This is a fantastic offer. With the New Year being a time when a lot of people tighten their belts following the over-indulgence of Christmas, to enjoy a main course for half the price is a great way to go out for a meal.

“We have a wonderful variety of main course dishes so there’s plenty of choice for guests to select from.

“And anyone who fancies a steak can choose from our superb range of grass-fed, Campbell Brothers’ beef and includes a Tenderloin Fillet, Delmonico’s Ribeye, New York Strip Sirloin and Butcher’s Choice.”

“Marco’s philosophy on eating out is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere.”

For more information or to make a Christmas booking click HERE.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolRestaurantFood and Drink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice