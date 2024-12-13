Attention all foodies - a celebrity restaurant is offering 50 per cent off all its main courses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marco’s New York Italian restaurant located inside the four-star Holiday Inn on Talbot Road is serving up the not to be missed deal in January 2025.

Marco Pierre White’s in Blackpool is offering 50 per cent off all mains in January. | Google

Diners looking to enjoy a meal out in the New Year can head to the celebrity chef’s restaurant where they can tuck into a main course for half the price!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the half price menu will be scrumptious dishes such as Rigatoni Bolognese, Lasagne Ragù alla Bolognese, Grilled Sea Trout Alla Sicilian, Pomodoro Linguine, plus an assortment of pizzas.

Rigatoni Bolognese will be on the half price menu. | UGC

There’s also a selection off the new seasonal specials menu including an Escalope of Pork Loin Saltimbocca, Pea and Shallot Ravioli, Aubergine Parmigiana and a King Prawn Linguine Arrabbiata.

Baked Chicken Saltimbocca will also be on offer. | UGC

Read More Blackpool Music Service Band performing at resort's Holiday Inn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco Pierre opened his restaurant in Blackpool earlier this year. | Submitted

Mark Winter, general manager said: “This is a fantastic offer. With the New Year being a time when a lot of people tighten their belts following the over-indulgence of Christmas, to enjoy a main course for half the price is a great way to go out for a meal.

“We have a wonderful variety of main course dishes so there’s plenty of choice for guests to select from.

“And anyone who fancies a steak can choose from our superb range of grass-fed, Campbell Brothers’ beef and includes a Tenderloin Fillet, Delmonico’s Ribeye, New York Strip Sirloin and Butcher’s Choice.”

“Marco’s philosophy on eating out is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere.”

For more information or to make a Christmas booking click HERE.