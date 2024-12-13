Marco Pierre White’s in Blackpool is offering 50 per cent off all mains - this is all you need to know
Marco’s New York Italian restaurant located inside the four-star Holiday Inn on Talbot Road is serving up the not to be missed deal in January 2025.
Diners looking to enjoy a meal out in the New Year can head to the celebrity chef’s restaurant where they can tuck into a main course for half the price!
On the half price menu will be scrumptious dishes such as Rigatoni Bolognese, Lasagne Ragù alla Bolognese, Grilled Sea Trout Alla Sicilian, Pomodoro Linguine, plus an assortment of pizzas.
There’s also a selection off the new seasonal specials menu including an Escalope of Pork Loin Saltimbocca, Pea and Shallot Ravioli, Aubergine Parmigiana and a King Prawn Linguine Arrabbiata.
Mark Winter, general manager said: “This is a fantastic offer. With the New Year being a time when a lot of people tighten their belts following the over-indulgence of Christmas, to enjoy a main course for half the price is a great way to go out for a meal.
“We have a wonderful variety of main course dishes so there’s plenty of choice for guests to select from.
“And anyone who fancies a steak can choose from our superb range of grass-fed, Campbell Brothers’ beef and includes a Tenderloin Fillet, Delmonico’s Ribeye, New York Strip Sirloin and Butcher’s Choice.”
“Marco’s philosophy on eating out is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere.”
