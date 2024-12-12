Talented young performers from Blackpool will be bringing some festive cheer to the resort’s Holiday Inn next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool Music Service (BMS) Youth Concert Band will be performing in the lobby of the hotel, on Talbot Road showcasing their amazing skills.

They are led by Andrew White, Music Adviser for Blackpool Music Service, based on Cherry Tree Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BlackpooL Music Service Band will be performing at the town Holiday Inn | National World

The performance takes place on the evening of Wednesday, December 18, between 6pm and 7pm, when the band will play some festive favourites.

Some 25 performers wlll be involved.aged betweem 10 and 19.

The concert comes just days after a much larger group of young BMS musicians performed to around 1,600 inn a conert at the Empress Ballroom.

Andrew said: “It will be nice to perform at a new venue like the Holiday Inn and hopefully introduce oursleves to a new audience, including the local business community.

“We’re all loking forward to it.”

The service provides weekly musical tuition in 95 per cent of Blackpool Schools and Academies and, in Children's Centres across the borough - around 5,000 children - and it’s all free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Music Service has also hosted the Schools Alive event for the past 20 years, promoting talents in music making, singing, dancing and acting.

The inclusive service is aimed at improving the experiences and opportunities of all Blackpool children by giving them opportunities to make music.

Blackpool Music Service is supported by the Friends of Blackpool Music Service charity. Managed by Trustees, this enables the charity to accept sponsorship, donations and financial gifts which will then be used to support the music making of thousands of local children.

For more information about the service vist visit https://www.blackpoolmusicservice.co.uk/