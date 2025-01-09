Manhunt continues for Lancashire sex offender who has links to Blackpool, Lancaster and Morecambe

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:11 GMT
The search continues for a wanted sex offender who has links across Lancashire.

Thomas Clough breached his notification requirements by failing to notify officers of his address.

The 37-year-old is described as 6ft tall and of slim build.

Thomas Clough breached his notification requirements by failing to notify officers of his address | Lancashire Police

Police said he is likely to be with a black whippet-type dog and may now have a bushy beard.

He has links to Blackpool, Morecambe, Lancaster and Workington in Cumbria.

If you have any information about Clough’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 343 of December 19.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

