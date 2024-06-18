Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kirkham man has pleaded guilty to blackmail during a brief appearance before a judge in Preston.

Gavin Chesworth, who was said to have tested positive for Covid just before entering court, admitted a charge of making demands with menaces against another man.

The 44-year-old, of Hillcroft, Kirkham, was “clearly unwell” when he was brought before Judge Heather Lloyd at the city’s Crown Court.

His case was adjourned until September when he was warned he will “more likely than not” be sent to prison.

Chesworth was not allowed in the dock of Court 8 and instead sat in the corner of the room as his barrister Daniel Harman told Judge Lloyd his client had tested positive for Covid “this morning,” but had still turned up in court despite being “clearly unwell.”

He added that Chesworth had mental health problems and that “he knows the seriousness of the matter (he faces) and he knows it is almost inevitable what the sentence will be.”

He was charged with one count of blackmail between December 1, 2019 and January 27, 2023.

Judge Lloyd told him that the case would have to be put back until September 23 for the preparation of reports including an impact statement from the victim.

She said that the offence of blackmail was “viewed extremely seriously by the Crown Court.”

“It seems to me at the very least that a sentence of immediate imprisonment is more likely than not.

“I am told you have got Covid. This is the second time you have had Covid during these proceedings.”

She allowed Chesworth bail, but imposed conditions that he must not make any contact with the victim, he must not enter any YMCA premises on the Fylde Coast and he must reside at his home address in Kirkham.