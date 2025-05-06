Man wanted for breaching restraining order has links across Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man wanted for breaching a restraining order is believed to have links to several areas across Lancashire.

Ross Hoyle, also known as Johno, is described as 5ft 6in tall, with short dark brown hair and green eyes.

He has distinctive tattoos on his fingers that read “born to wild.”

Ross Hoyle is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order | Lancashire Police

The 28-year-old is known to have connections to Blackpool, Blackburn, Clayton-le-Moors, and Whitworth.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 and quote log number 0661 from February 14.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.