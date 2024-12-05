A man was threatened with a knife during an aggravated burglary in Blackpool.

The incident occurred at a property on Manchester Road at around 10pm on Wednesday, November 6.

A man was threatened with a knife and a quantity of cash was stolen.

Officers want to speak to these three men after a person was threatened with knife during an aggravated burglary in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Officers on Thursday (December 5) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you recognise the men or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1587 of November 6.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.