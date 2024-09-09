Man pleas for help to find mystery hero who saved his life at YMCA gym in Fleetwood
Posting in a Fleetwood Facebook group the man said he had been to the gym at the YMCA Fleetwood Leisure Centre on Saturday when his shoulder had dislocated while bench pressing.
As luck would have it the mystery hero stepped in at just the right time and saved the man from what he describes as minutes away from death.
Asking for help in locating the good samaritan he asked if anyone knew the man in question as he wanted to buy him something as a thank you.
The man in question was in a T-shirt and shorts.
Are you the gym hero or do you know who he is?
Get in touch and email [email protected].
