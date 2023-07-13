The RNLI was called to reports of a small dinghy in difficulty near North Pier at around 4.55pm on Wednesday (July 12).

The Laser Dinghy had capsized and washed up on the beach near the Comedy Carpet.

Crews headed to the location to assess the situation and to make sure the man involved was uninjured.

The RNLI was called to reports of a small dinghy in difficulty near North Pier (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

Andrew Hill-Smith was taking part in a charity sailing challenge when the incident occurred.

He set off from Gosport, Hampshire, on April 10 in his 4.2m-long (14ft) boat, HMS Betty.

“Luckily he was in good spirits and all ok,” a spokesman for RNLI Blackpool.

The Laser Dinghy had washed up on the beach near the Comedy Carpet (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

"All the crew helped the gentleman bring the small dinghy up to the station for an overnight stop and to make repairs to his boat.

“Hopefully he will be on his way again soon.”

Dr Hill-Smith, who is based in Guildford, is raising money for children's charity Place2Be, the Motor Neurone Disease Association, and The Andrew Simpson Foundation – a sailing charity.

