News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

Street fight in Bold Street, Fleetwood sees police and CSI called to the scene

Police have cordoned off a road in Fleetwood after a violent street fight this afternoon (Thursday, July 13).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

Police have cordoned off a road in Fleetwood after a violent street fight this afternoon (Thursday, July 13).

The brawl reportedly broke out in Bold Street and continued along Balmoral Terrace where residents witnessed two men fighting each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were called to the scene and found one of the men with nasty cuts to his head and hand. An ambulance was called and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The pavement remains taped off while CSI officers gather evidence this afternoon.

Most Popular

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage but an investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to an address in Bold Street, Fleetwood, at 12.14pm to a report of an assault. Two men were reported to be involved in a fight.

Hide Ad

"One has suffered cuts to his head and hand. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Hide Ad

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the injured man's condition.