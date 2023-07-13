Police have cordoned off a road in Fleetwood after a violent street fight this afternoon (Thursday, July 13).

The brawl reportedly broke out in Bold Street and continued along Balmoral Terrace where residents witnessed two men fighting each other.

Police were called to the scene and found one of the men with nasty cuts to his head and hand. An ambulance was called and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The pavement remains taped off while CSI officers gather evidence this afternoon.

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage but an investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to an address in Bold Street, Fleetwood, at 12.14pm to a report of an assault. Two men were reported to be involved in a fight.

"One has suffered cuts to his head and hand. Enquiries are ongoing.”

