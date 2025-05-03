Man in his 80s suffers 'serious leg and chest injuries' after being hit by Bentley car in Lytham
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Station Road at around 7.20am today.
Officers found that a Bentley Continental had been involved in a collision with a man in his 80s.
The pedestrian suffered leg and chest injuries and was taken to hospital in a “serious condition”.
Sgt Martin Wilcock, Senior Investigating Officer with the Road Policing Team, said: “This collision has led to a man suffering very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him as he undergoes treatment in hospital.
“The road was closed for a considerable amount of time to allow the emergency services to attend to the man and for investigation work to be carried out.
“As we investigate the collision, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area to contact us.”
Anyone with information is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0324 of May 3.
