A road in Lytham is set be “closed for some time” following a crash this morning.

Emergency services were called to North Warton Street, with the road now closed at the junction with Station Road.

Officers said the road is expected to remain “closed for some time” while the scene is assessed and investigations are underway.

North Warton Street in Lytham was closed at the junction with Station Road following a crash | Google

Moderate traffic was building in the area following the closure, with drivers advised to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once we know more.

“Thank you for your patience.”