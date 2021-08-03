Man hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after car overturns in Blackpool crash

A man was left seriously injured after a car collided with two parked vehicles, causing it to flip onto its side in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:07 pm

Five police cars, two ambulances and two fire engines were called to a crash in Marton Drive shortly after 1.05pm today (Tuesday, August 3).

A white 4x4 had landed on its side after colliding with two parked vehicles, police said.

Firefighters cut the trapped motorist - a man in his 50s - out of the car before he was rushed to hospital with an "arm injury".

Five police cars, two ambulances and two fire engines were called to a road traffic collision in Marton Drive. (Photo by Mel Greenhalgh)

His injuries have been described as "serious" by a spokesman from North West Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added : "Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended.

"One casualty was released by firefighters using road traffic equipment.

The crash reportedly caused a white 4x4 to land on its side, leaving a man trapped inside. (Photo by Mel Greenhalgh)

"Crews remained at the scene for approximately half an hour."

