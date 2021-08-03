Man hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after car overturns in Blackpool crash
A man was left seriously injured after a car collided with two parked vehicles, causing it to flip onto its side in Blackpool.
Five police cars, two ambulances and two fire engines were called to a crash in Marton Drive shortly after 1.05pm today (Tuesday, August 3).
A white 4x4 had landed on its side after colliding with two parked vehicles, police said.
Firefighters cut the trapped motorist - a man in his 50s - out of the car before he was rushed to hospital with an "arm injury".
His injuries have been described as "serious" by a spokesman from North West Ambulance Service.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added : "Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended.
"One casualty was released by firefighters using road traffic equipment.
"Crews remained at the scene for approximately half an hour."
