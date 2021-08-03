Man hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after car overturns in Blackpool crash

Five police cars, two ambulances and two fire engines were called to a crash in Marton Drive shortly after 1.05pm today (Tuesday, August 3).

A white 4x4 had landed on its side after colliding with two parked vehicles, police said.

Firefighters cut the trapped motorist - a man in his 50s - out of the car before he was rushed to hospital with an "arm injury".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five police cars, two ambulances and two fire engines were called to a road traffic collision in Marton Drive. (Photo by Mel Greenhalgh)

His injuries have been described as "serious" by a spokesman from North West Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added : "Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended.

"One casualty was released by firefighters using road traffic equipment.

The crash reportedly caused a white 4x4 to land on its side, leaving a man trapped inside. (Photo by Mel Greenhalgh)

"Crews remained at the scene for approximately half an hour."