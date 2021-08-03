Casualty receives first aid after kitchen fire breaks out at Blackpool home

Two fire engines from Blackpool rushed to the scene in Furness Avenue at around 7.30pm last night (Tuesday, August 2).

The kitchen on the ground floor of a semi-detached property was "well alight" when crews arrived.

Firefighters equipped with four breathing apparatus used one hose reel to douse the flames.

Two fire engines from Blackpool rushed to the scene of a domestic building fire in Furness Avenue. (Credit: Google)

One casualty was assessed by firefighters before being placed in the care of ambulance crews, the fire service said.

An investigation into the cause was opened, it added.

Crews remained at the scene for two hours.