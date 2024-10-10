Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing on Squires Gate Lane near Blackpool Airport
Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Squires Gate Lane at around 7pm last Wednesday.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following the attack.
Officers today confirmed Mohammed Ali Ahmed Alshafi, 26, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder and Section 39 assault.
He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on October 11.
