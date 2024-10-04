Squires Gate Lane stab victim remains in hospital as Lancashire Police continue hunt for knifeman

A stab victim in his 30s remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked in Squires Gate Lane this week.

Lancashire Police have yet to make an arrest in connection with the stabbing near Lidl at around 7pm on Wednesday.

The knifeman has not been caught but the force believes the attack was ‘targeted’ and there is “no wider threat to the public”.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool on Thursday morning (October 3). Credit: Marc SmithPolice at the scene of the stabbing in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool on Thursday morning (October 3). Credit: Marc Smith
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool on Thursday morning (October 3). Credit: Marc Smith | Marc Smith

Squires Gate Lane was closed for most of Wednesday, between Starr Gate and Stony Hill Avenue, while CSI officers examined the scene.

Witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1204 of October 2, 2024

