A man was arrested after cannabis and a large quantity of cash was seized during a drugs raid in Freckleton.

Police conducted a warrant at an address on Lytham Road on Monday morning.

Officers subsequently found cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash inside the property.

A 19-year-old man from Freckleton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and money laundering.

He was later released under investigation.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, exploitation, fraud.