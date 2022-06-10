The incident happened on the A586 Garstang Road at Larbreck around 10.30am on Friday and involved a Kia Ceed and a Land Rover Range Rover.

Police said the driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The driver of the Range Rover sustained no injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking information after the crash in which a 28-year-old driver died

A road closure was put in place for six hours to allow investigation work to be carried out.

Sgt Craig Booth of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and foremost my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely distressing time”

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage, which could assist our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.”