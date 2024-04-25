Luxury apartment site in the heart of Blackpool hits the market
Two weeks after plans for 89 luxury apartments were given the go-ahead in Blackpool, the development site has gone on the market.
The ambitious plans - for land at New South Promendade - will see the redevelopment of the Conwy Hotel, Hotel Skye and Sandpiper Apartments, while the south site will see the Headlands Hotel demolished.
The site only is now being offered to developers for £1.96m by agents Duxburys Property Consultants Limited, Lancashire, who call it an “exquisite” residential development.
What’s got the green light?
On the North site, there will be 49 apartments, each with its own parking space. These comprise of 12 x 1 bedroom apartments, 35 x 2 bedroom apartments and 2 x 3 bedroom apartments. On the South site, there will be 40 apartments, comprising of 12 x 1 bedroom apartments, 27 x 2 bedroom apartments and 1 x 3 bedroom apartments. Again, each will have its own parking space.
A nod to 1926
Earlier this month, it was said that the schemes were being delivered by Coastway Ltd and Headlands Ltd, and form the next phase of the crescent’s regeneration, following the creation of the Hilton by Hampton in 2016. The architects say their designs include curved frontages as a nod to the crescent which dates back to 1926.
Architect David Cox said: “This development is another successful step forward in the investment of Blackpool promenade and aims to revitalise the South Shore area to attract more people to live and work in the town. It’s been a long-awaited project, with two years since plans were initially submitted, so the team is thrilled with this result and we’re looking forward to progressing to delivery stage.”
