7 multimillion pound developments that will change the face of Blackpool

4 . Blackpool Central

Work has been underway for some time on the Blackpool Central site, a new leisure development just off the Golden Mile. The £300m scheme will be the largest single investment in Blackpool for over a century and is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs, bring an estimated 600,000 additional visitors each year, and boost annual spend in the town by around £75m. Developers Nikal Ltd are overseeing the project, which includes a new 1,306 space multi-storey car park, a new heritage quarter, a hotel, three indoor entertainment centres and restaurants. Photo: Daniel Martino