7 multimillion pound developments that will change the face of Blackpool

Blackpool and it’s surrounding areas are set for massive growth in coming years.
Huge multi-million pound investments are being made in both residential, commercial and public areas, with projects that will undoubtedly change the face of the area for good.
They include new huge Blackpool Central development costing £300m, new hotels, restaurants and swanky apartments.
As well as this, there’s also a £65m ‘Multiversity’ to come, which will raise the aspirations of the local population by providing a world class learning facility and promote lifelong learning opportunities.
Check out the pages below to see what’s going on.
1. Multiversity
A £65m 'Multiversity' will be built on land between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street, after planning permission was secured this week.
The campus will be known as University Centre Blackpool (UCB) with buildings to be used by Blackpool and the Fylde College collaborating with Lancaster University. Fifty nine houses will be demolished to make way for the facility. Photo: Hawkins/Brown Architects
2. Artist's impression of the development on New South Promenade (David Cox Architects)
A development of 89 luxury apartments has been given the go-ahead for land at New South Promendade. The north side will see the redevelopment of the Conwy Hotel, Hotel Skye and Sandpiper Apartments, while the south site will see the Headlands Hotel demolished. Photo: David Cox Architects
3. Artist's impression court
A new multi-million pound Magistrates' Court will soon be built on land on the corner of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road.
The previous court building in Bonny Street closed last November after the discovery of crumbling concrete.
Developers aim to be on site at the end of autumn and the building is due to be completed by early summer 2026. Photo: submit
4. Blackpool Central
Work has been underway for some time on the Blackpool Central site, a new leisure development just off the Golden Mile.
The £300m scheme will be the largest single investment in Blackpool for over a century and is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs, bring an estimated 600,000 additional visitors each year, and boost annual spend in the town by around £75m.
Developers Nikal Ltd are overseeing the project, which includes a new 1,306 space multi-storey car park, a new heritage quarter, a hotel, three indoor entertainment centres and restaurants. Photo: Daniel Martino
5. Holiday Inn Blackpool
The four-star Holiday Inn is being constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station
6. North Station Tram Stop
The sign has gone up for the new North Station Tram Stop as the Talbot Gateway Holiday Inn complex nears completion
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.