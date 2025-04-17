Inside the world of ice sculpting with chainsaw-wielding artist at Fylde Ice Festival
Meet Matthew Chaloner, a professional ice-sculptor who crafts everything from celebs to boats - and has even made a pop-up bar out of ice.
In an entertaining video, Matthew demonstrates some of the impressive techniques he uses to carve his spectacular sculptures.
Watch the award-winning artist as he chisels out the finer details of Les Dawson’s face, and slices into a huge block of ice with a chainsaw.
The chief sculptor at Glacial Art explains: “We use chainsaws, chisels, a band saw for cutting big blocks of ice and also a Dremel. The ice was all -25 last night, then you want it nice and cool so they fuse together. As I rub my hand on the ice it starts going clear.”
At the third annual Fylde Ice Festival, Matt encouraged visitors to have a go at ice-carving on a giant ‘interactive’ wall, under his supervision.
During the event, organised by Discover Fylde, most of the sculptures are linked to the local area - including RNLI lifeboats.
But aside from demonstrations, his unique talents are in high demand for product launch events and film premieres. “We did Planet Of The Apes. One day I’ll be doing a wedding, and the next day I’ll be on a film set. It’s exciting.”
Go inside the Fylde Ice Festival and see the ice-sculptor in action in Episode 36 of Unconventional Brits. Watch online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52853211
