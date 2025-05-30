A man accused of driving a car into a crowd of people at Liverpool’s victory parade has appeared in court.

Paul Doyle has appeared in court accused of multiple offences after dozens of people were hurt during Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebrations on Monday (May 26).

Shortly after 6.00pm, a Ford Galaxy ploughed into a crowd of fans, leaving 79 people injured and many taken to hospital.

A nine-year-old was the youngest person injured in the incident and the oldest victim was 78. All those injured are understood to be British.

Doyle, 53, of Burghill Road, is charged with seven serious offences including: two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.

A prison van goes past police officers standing guard outside Liverpool Magistrates' Court in Liverpool, northwest England, on May 30, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Appearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court shortly after 10.30am today (May 30), Doyle spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Philip Astbury, representing the prosecution, asked District Judge Paul Healey for reporting restrictions to be placed on the names of the six alleged victims, including four adults. He told the court that doing so would preserve the quality of evidence due to the high profile nature of the case.

The hearing was adjourned as the court dealt with reporting restriction matters ahead of a resumption, with Doyle taken from the dock and back to the cells.