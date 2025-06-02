Liverpool parade incident latest as number of people injured rises to 109
Shortly after 6.00pm on Monday, May 26, a Ford Galaxy ploughed into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebrations.
Providing an update today (June 2), Merseyside Police said the number of people reported to have been injured currently stands at 109. Four people remain in hospital being treated for their injuries.
Paul Doyle, 53, of Burghill Road, West Derby, is charged with seven offences including: two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.
He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday (May 30) and has been remanded into custody. His trial date has been set for November.
Merseyside Police Detective Superintendent Wilson said: “As a person has now been charged in connection with this incident, I would like to remind people not to speculate or share information or footage which could in any way jeopardise the case.
“We understand that emotions are still running high, and people are seeking answers, but it is vital that we allow the matter to go through the judicial process.”
Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson added: “This is a complex and constantly evolving investigation and we are still working through and assessing those reporting being injured and our enquiries remain ongoing.
“I would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with us so far to give witness accounts or supply information or video footage. The response so far has been of great assistance in progressing the investigation.
“We have had more than 500 submissions to the Major Incident Police Portal (MIPP) and a team of detectives are currently working through the information provided.
“I would continue to appeal for anyone who has information and is yet to come forward to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”
Information, including video footage, can be passed to police via the Major Incident Police Portal - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP24M59-PO2
You can also contact the Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via our website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
