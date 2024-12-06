Live weather updates as Lancashire braces for Storm Darragh with 'danger to life' amber warning issued
Forecasters said the storm is expected to bring "very strong winds and heavy rain" to the county.
Gusts of up to 80mph are possible around exposed coasts, with 60 to 70mph winds likely inland.
An amber weather warning for “potentially damaging” winds will be in place from 1am until 9pm on Saturday (December 7).
Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Penwortham, Longton, Great Eccleston are covered by the warning.
Yellow weather warnings covering all of Lancashire are also in place until Sunday (December 8).
- Yellow wind warning covering all of Lancashire will come into force at 3pm on Friday.
- Amber weather warning covering parts of Lancashire will come into force from 3am on Saturday.
- Rare red warning for wind issued for western and southern coastal regions of Wales as well as the Bristol Channel in England.
Scenes as Storm Darragh hits the Fylde Coast
This image of the waves crashing into the Blackpool sea front was taken by Dave Nelson this afternoon:
Tragedy as man dies after tree falls on his van during Storm Darragh
Weather warning extends into tomorrow
Major incident as tree falls on car
Christmas By The Sea in Blackpool closed due to Storm Darragh
Motorists advised to check the weather before setting out
National Highways advises motorists – particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, motor homes and motorcycles, and those towing caravans and trailers – to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys.
Motorists should pay particular attention to exposed locations such as coastal and high-lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high winds.
Dee Murray, Control Centre Operations Manager for National Highways, said: “If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.
“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and drive to the conditions.
“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”
A66 to close in both directions due to Storm Darragh
With gusts of up to 70mph predicted inland, National Highways have decided to close the A66 in both directions (between Augill Beck and Scotch Corner) to all traffic from 7am tomorrow (December 7) for safety reasons.
Storm Darragh: Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End impact
PNE head to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon
Additional highway maintenance teams will be ‘on standby’ in Sheffield this weekend, while Preston North End take on Danny Rohl’s side at Hillsborough
Storm Darragh has already led to two fixture postponements in the Championship: Plymouth Argyle vs Oxford United and Cardiff City vs Watford. There were red wind warnings - the highest level - in parts of Devon and Wales.
Gusts of up to 90mph expected in parts of UK
Yellow weather warning covering Lancashire to come into force later today
A yellow weather warning for wind will come into force at 3pm on Friday and end at 6am on Sunday.
The alert overs all of Lancashire.
Winds of up to 50mph are likely inland, but gusts in excess of 60 mph are also possible locally.
Winds may reach up to 80mph around exposed coasts.
Rare red warning for wind issued for parts of UK
The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind as Storm Darragh approaches.
The warning is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday, covering western and southern coastal regions of Wales as well as the Bristol Channel in England.
Red weather warnings are the most serious type of warning.
The Met Office only issues them when meteorologists believe that dangerous, potentially life-threatening weather is expected imminently.
The areas under the red warning are forecast wind gusts of 90mph (144kmph) or more, which could lead to flying debris and falling trees, posing a danger to life, the Met Office added.
Damaging winds expected to cause 'significant disruption'
Met Office issues 'danger to life' amber weather warning covering parts of Lancashire
What should I expect?
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
- Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
- Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.
- Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life.
- Some roads and bridges likely to close, with falling trees an additional hazard.
- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.