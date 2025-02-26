An iconic computer game will be brought into the real world next month in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Pac-Man live experience is set to open its doors at the Arcade Arena, Lower Byrom Street in March.

The computer game with a yellow coloured character is an action maze chase video game where the player controls the eponymous character through an enclosed maze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A live action iconic Pac-Man game is coming to Manchester next month. | UGC

The objective of the game is to eat all of the dots placed in the maze while avoiding four colored ghosts - Blinky (red), Pinky (pink), Inky (cyan), and Clyde (orange)—who pursue Pac-Man.

This groundbreaking attraction invites participants to step into a life-sized, interactive Pac-Man maze, blending physical activity with augmented reality for a fun, multi-sensory adventure.

Players will wear high-tech Pac-vests equipped with advanced tracking technology, allowing them to collect power pellets while evading the baddies, across 12 thrilling levels.

Exclusive bonus stages, unique to this live experience, promise to challenge and delight both newcomers and longtime fans of the classic arcade game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be careful of the bad ghosts. | UGC

The Arcade Arena features two impressive mazes projected onto the floor, with dynamic visuals stretching from floor and walls, to transport participants directly into the nostalgic arcade atmosphere.

Hosting you throughout your time in the maze is the Pac-Master, an energetic gameshow host who provides commentary, sound effects, vibrant lighting, and mid-game feedback to fully immerse participants in the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally called Puck Man in Japan, the popular 1980 maze video game was developed and published by Namco for arcades.

Standard tickets are now available for £35 per person, with sessions lasting approximately 60 minutes, including 30 minutes of gameplay.

The experience is designed for teams of up to eight players, making it an ideal outing for families, friends, and nostalgia enthusiasts.

Pac-Man live experience, which is the brainchild between Bandai Namco Entertainment, in collaboration with Little Lion Entertainment, is set to open on Saturday, 22 March.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.