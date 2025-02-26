Manchester man charged with dangerous driving which killed three-year-old girl from Lancashire
Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano from Burnley, sadly died following a road traffic collision between a van and a tram on Saturday afternoon on Mosley Street.
The van collided with the tram, which forced the van onto the pavement where it collided with a pedestrian. Lulu was taken to hospital and sadly passed away from her injuries.
A police hunt for the driver then ensued and today Rawal Rehman, of Lambton Road, Manchester, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Lulu's parents, who were visiting Manchester for the weekend, paid tribute to her calling her the ‘sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.
They added that she was their only child and her absence has left a devastating void in their family.
Rehman will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today.