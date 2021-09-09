Lifeboat crews respond to multiple emergency incidents in one night in Blackpool

Lytham Coastguard were first called to reports a missing person had been spotted in the sea at around 5.15pm.

Blackpool Beach Patrol searched the tide while lifeboat volunteers gathered information from the first informant.

"Fortunately, just as back up were about to arrive, the casualty was located safe and well so all units were stood down," a spokesman for Lytham Coastguard said.

Crews were later made aware of a person who was possibly in difficulty in the water across from Coral Island at approximately 10.25pm.

As rescuers made their way to the scene, the casualty was located by Blackpool Police.

The person was then passed into the care of paramedics to be checked over.

Around one hour later, at 11.25pm, volunteers were called to reports a "high risk missing person" had been seen possibly entering the water.

Lifeboat crews helped to rescue multiple people on the Fylde coast. (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

Crews quickly rushed to the scene where they liaised with police and the first informant.

As more units were arriving Lytham Coastguard received reports the casualty had been located safe and well.

Shortly afterwards, rescuers relocated to North Pier following reports a person had entered the water.

A spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said: "Both D-class lifeboats launched and provided safety cover while the person reached safety."

The casualty was then passed into the care of Blackpool Police.

"Before we had chance to stand down, we had two more incidents of people in the water, both of which came to a safe conclusion," Lytham Coastguard added.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

If you are inland and see someone in difficulty on the water, be it on a river or a lake, you should ask for Fire and Rescue when you call for help.

