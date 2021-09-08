'Drunk' man rescued from sea after falling down steps on Blackpool Promenade

The man was discovered in the water near Central Pier by RNLI Blackpool yesterday evening (September 7).

It is believed the man - who was reportedly intoxicated - had fallen down a set of steps and into the water.

A spokesman for Lytham Coastguard said. "[RNLI Blackpool] assisted the person away from danger and then passed them into our care.

"We then passed the person into the care of his wife."

The discovery came after Lytham and Fleetwood Coastguard were called to reports a missing person had been spotted at around 10pm.

RNLI Blackpool launched two D-Class lifeboats and started a search from North Pier to South Pier - where they came across the "intoxicated" man.

The missing person was located safe and well by coastguard rescue officers and both incidents were resolved safely.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

If you are inland and see someone in difficulty on the water, be it on a river or a lake, you should ask for Fire and Rescue when you call for help.

It is believed the man - who was reportedly intoxicated - had fallen down a set of steps and into the water. (Credit: HM Coastguard Lytham)