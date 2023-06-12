Lifeboat crews called seven times over weekend in Blackpool as temperatures soared to 30C

Soaring temperatures brought holidaymakers to the resort over the weekend, making it a busy time for volunteer crews at Blackpool Lifeboat Station.

Between June 9 and 11, crews were called out to help people who had gotten into difficulty swimming and inflatables that had been blown out to sea.

A spokesman for Blackpool RNLI said: “These incidents provide a timely reminder of the potential dangers at the coast and on the beach.

Lifeboat crews in Blackpool were called out seven times in three days (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

“Due to the fast response from our crews, all the casualties were safe and well.”

These were the incidents:

Friday (June 9)

- Crews helped a casualty back to shore after receiving reports of a person in the sea near Central Pier at around 6.40pm.

Soaring temperatures brought holidaymakers to the resort over the weekend (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

Saturday (June 10)

- Crews received reports of three young adults in difficulty in the sea near Red Bank Road at around 3.10pm.

They were helped to shore by onlookers as the lifeboat arrived. The crew assisted with medical treatment with help from Blackpool Beach Patrol.

As they were given medical treatment, the crew at the station were called after two children found themselves in difficulty.

Volunteers were called after two people on an inflatable kayak got into difficulty (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

Medical assistance was given in the boathouse.

- At 3.50pm, crews were made aware of two young adults in difficulty near North Pier.

Both the Inshore Lifeboat (D862) and the Atlantic 85 headed to the scene.

Medical assistance was given to the two casualties.

Blackpool RNLI said these incidents provide a timely reminder of the potential dangers at the coast and on the beach (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

- Volunteers were called after two people on an inflatable kayak got into difficulty at around 4.50pm.

Both the Atlantic 85 and D-862 were launched and headed to the scene

The crew located the kayak approximately 3/4 mile out to sea when they arrived, but no one was onboard.

Crews discovered the casualties managed to make it the safety off the beach.

Sunday (June 11)

- Crews received reports a man had jumped off North Pier at around 3.55pm.

Both D-Class lifeboats were launched and searched the area but nothing found.

Coastguard teams located casualty safe and well on beach.

- At 6.47pm, it was reported two people were on an inflatable near South Pier.

Crews arrived on scene to find the inflatable but no one was on it.

A thorough search was carried out but nothing was found.

“The beach is a fantastic place to go, but it can be dangerous,” Blackpool RNLI added.