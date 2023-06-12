News you can trust since 1873
One fire engine called after park bench goes up in flames at King George’s Playing Fields in Thornton

A park bench went up in flames at King George’s Playing Fields in Thornton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

One fire engine was called to the scene near Seniors Thornton in Fleetwood Road North at around 8pm on Sunday (June 11).

A picture from the scene shows the bench was engulfed in flames, sending clouds of thick black smoke into the sky.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames when they arrived.

The bench was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived (Credit: Luke Vernon)The bench was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived (Credit: Luke Vernon)
The bench was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived (Credit: Luke Vernon)
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

