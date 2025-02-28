Leisure centre price hikes in Blackpool - here is all you need to know

Swimmers will see the cost of their dip increased as part of a price hike at Blackpool leisure centres.

A five per cent rise has been agreed for the use of leisure facilities which also includes hiring football pitches and indoor sports halls in order to meet increased costs of running the services.

Palatine Leisure Centre in Blackpool | Google

It means the cost of an adult swim at the town's council owned pools at Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre in Bispham, and Palatine Leisure Centre in South Shore, will rise to £4.60 from the current price of £4.40.

Other increases include the price of using a climbing wall which will go up to £6.10 from £5.80. However the cost of individual gym memberships for services which are part of the council's Active Blackpool brand will be frozen.

A report setting out the decision says the five per cent increase has been agreed to reflect "the level of customer sensitivity in the current economic conditions whilst balancing the significant increase in costs faced by the service."

Increased costs being faced by leisure services include higher energy costs and an expected seven per cent increase in staff wages from April as part of the Living Wage requirement.

The council says the rise will also help to pay for maintenance of facilities to ensure they remain in good condition.

The report adds: "Parks and Green Open Spaces provide numerous pitches across the town which supports rugby, cricket and football from junior ages to veteran matches.

"This also includes several tournaments and events throughout the year, which brings clubs and organisers in from around Lancashire and contributes to the tourism economy for Blackpool.

"Therefore, fees are recommended to be set at a five per cent increase tomaintain consistency with Leisure Services and take account of the current economic conditions, whilst balancing the costs to ensure Parks and Green Open Spaces are in a useable condition for recreational activities."

Examples of facilities where there will be a five per cent rise include the cost of hiring a 3G pitch for an 11-a-side football match increasing to £46.45 from £44.25, while hiring a pitch for a cricket match will go up to £50.55 from £48.15.