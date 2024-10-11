Bistro Italia: Legendary Poulton Italian restaurant celebrates 30 years - here's what's happening

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 10:53 BST
An Italian restaurant loved by generations on the Fylde coast is celebrating it’s 30th birthday.

Bistro Italia in Vicarage Road, Poulton-le-Fylde - formerly Papas - will be hosting a celebration event on Friday evening to mark the milestone.

More than 200 loyal customers and friends of the restaurant have been invited to share the occasion with owner Pasquale Carpenito, who in 1994 took over a run-down American diner, and created a culinary tour de force.

Since then, the restaurant has had several makeovers, and a name change, but retains it’s popularity with impressive reviews on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews. So much so, the restaurant has just won a Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award, with guests naming it among the top 10 per cent of all restaurants in the world.

Sonya Carpenito said: “It will be a night like no other, with delicious food, fun decor, live entertainment and a fabulous guest list all eager to join the celebrations.” The family are even donating a super-sized 1.5ltr bottle of Bottega Gold Prosecco on the evening as a raffle prize. The winner will receive the prosecco and all money raised from the raffle sales will be donated to a charity of their choice. 

Over the years, the restaurant has been host to numerous sports stars, musicians, actors and alike over the years and Pasquale has fabulous memories to share, but it's not only customers in the spotlight that matter to him.

Bistro Italia, Poulton

Pasquale recently received a request from a care home for a take away to be delivered at a specific date and time.  On learning more, it transpired that a very elderly and poorly gentleman had requested a take away from the bistro as his last meal with his family.  Pasquale had no hesitation in making the food and delivering it personally, something he was was very emotional and something that will stay with Pasquale and the family forever. 

