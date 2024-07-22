The Fylde coast is filled with plenty of amazing Italian spots ready to serve you amazing food.
One popular restaurant in the area is even in the running to be named the best Italian restaurant in the UK!
Stefanis Pizzeria in Blackpool needs your votes to make it through to the final of The Italian Awards.
Marino’s Italian Ristorante & and Pizzeria in Preston is also in the running.
The awards, which are in their eighth year, are open to all Italian businesses in Britain.
We decided to round up 20 of the best Italian restaurants on the Fylde coast to celebrate:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.