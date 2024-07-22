The Fylde coast is filled with plenty of amazing Italian spots ready to serve you amazing food.

One popular restaurant in the area is even in the running to be named the best Italian restaurant in the UK!

Stefanis Pizzeria in Blackpool needs your votes to make it through to the final of The Italian Awards.

Marino’s Italian Ristorante & and Pizzeria in Preston is also in the running.

The awards, which are in their eighth year, are open to all Italian businesses in Britain.

We decided to round up 20 of the best Italian restaurants on the Fylde coast to celebrate:

1 . Stefani's Pizzeria 3 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (652 Google reviews) | Google Maps

2 . Pizza Grazzie 44 Bolton St, Blackpool FY1 6AE | 4.8 out of 5 (159 Google reviews)

3 . Ambrosini's 65A Harrowside, Blackpool FY4 1QH | 4.8 out of 5 (427 Google reviews)

4 . Pulci Pizza Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA | 4.8 out of 5 (199 Google reviews) | Google

5 . Un Momento 2 Alexandria Dr, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1NL | 4.7 out of 5 (273 Google reviews) | Google

6 . Terra Nostra 50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR | 4.6 out of 5 (611 Google reviews) | Google