Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen celebrates his 15th anniversary working with Blackpool Illuminations
and live on Freeview channel 276
The star, who joined illuminations staff at a special preview event of the 2024 Blackpool Illuminations at the Lightworks warehouse, said the town holds a special place in his heart.
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said: “There is a big thirst now for visitors to the Illuminations for that selfie moment, and we have been very aware of that. But this is the first time we have deliberately created something that we feel people will want to have in the backgrounds of their selfies.”
Laurence's 2024 creation is named: "Disco Donkey Cavalcade". It features lots of donkeys in swimwear at the top, a raised platform with the female donkeys above, and a giant ice cream as the centrepiece, rising with Blackpool spelt out in neon pink lettering at the top.
He said the inspiration for this illumination was "predominantly gin".
But he added the inspiration also came from a Buzzley Burkley golden age of Hollywood dance routine idea that used donkeys.
Laurence said: "What says Blackpool more than a donkey?"
Commenting on his 15th anniversary of being involved with event, Laurence said: "I don't feel old enough, but I am, obviously. What makes it lovely is that this is the first year I will bring my grandchildren. My daughters were always terribly excited to come to the switch-on, but they are now bringing their children, and this is something that I have always wanted to celebrate. The illuminations are the space they occupy in families' hearts.
“These days, people are travelling all over the world to these exotic locations, and many people are here in Blackpool for the illuminations with their grandparents, parents, and children that ground the family and are the lynchpin of their holiday geography.”
The Illuminations are set to be switched on on August 30.
Laurence said: "The spitfires were so powerful and so important last year, and that was a story from Blackpool past, a celebration of what the town did for the war effort, but let's talk about what the town has been doing since.”
Other illuminations included a piece from the TV personality Leigh Francis (AKA Kieth Lemon), which featured the moon, an astronaut, and a dinosaur. Alongside chandeliers made out of LEDs and dolphins depicted in multi-coloured flashing lights, the illuminations also featured the Tardis from the Doctor Who TV show. There was also an alien creation students from Blackpool Sixth Form College had created.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.