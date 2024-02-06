Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new road, running from Windy Harbour to Skippool, is being built to help alleviate congestion. As part of the work, National Highways will be undertaking road surfacing work on Mains Lane from Skippool Bridge junction to just before Leonard Place.

In an update this week, the road authority stated: "We’ll be carrying out our work until Friday February 9, working during the week between 8am to 5.30pm and from 8am to 2pm on Saturday.

Work continues on the A585 Bypass

"Please be aware that some overnight work (8pm to 5am) may also be required.

"For safety we need to close the eastbound lane on Mains Lane leading to (and from) Skippool Bridge junction.

"When we’re working, traffic will be managed by temporary lights.

"Unfortunately, this may lead to some queuing in and around Skippool junction. To minimise disruption, we will have a team on-site monitoring the lights and changing the timings if necessary.

"It’s essential our work is completed ahead of the new traffic lights being switched on at Skippool Bridge junction (week commencing Monday February 12).

"As it means traffic detection loops can be installed, helping to keep traffic running smoothly. "

Motorists are being advised to allow more time for their journeys and check traffic conditions before they leave.

NH said: "We would like to apologise in for any disruption this may cause you. Please bear with us as we complete this essential work."

Overnight closures of the bypass

Ahead of fully opening the new bypass, National Highways will be carrying out final structure inspections on Grange footbridge and Lodge Lane bridge.

The road authority stated: "The inspections require mobile elevated machinery and a road closure to allow us to inspect the structures.

"To do this safely we need to close the bypass, in both directions between Windy Harbour and Poulton junctions, on Monday 12 and Tuesday February 13 (9pm to 5.30am).

"During the overnight closures, clearly signed diversions will be in place making use of the local road network.

"To minimise customer disruption, we’ll be bringing forward and completing as much other work as possible to reduce the need for additional closures in the future."