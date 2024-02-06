Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bypass, overseen by National Highways, is an ambitious multi million pound project aimed at alleviating the crippling peak-time congestion on the A585, which provides a vital link between the M6 and communities in Over Wyre. Poulton, Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

However the Bypass, which runs between Windy Harbour and the Skippool roundabout, has so far been troubled and after a phased opening in late December, road users complained that the problems have been made even WORSE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said the issues were teething problems occurring because the road was not yet fully finished.

Read more: Latest progress in week ahead as work continues on A585 Bypass in Lancashire

Now residents have aproached Preesall councillor Claire Rimmer and called for a meeting, involving MPs, councillors, senior Wyre Council figures and Highways England representatives, to discuss the issues and seek a way forward.

Coun Rimmer said: "Having been approached about this, I would be happy to call for a meeting and approach the various parties to seek their involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know the new road has proved very frustrating for residents and I can also speak from personal experience.

"I live in Preesall and my daughter goes to school in Poulton - trying to get from A to B can take anything from 20 minutes to an hour and a half.

"It is not a long journey in theory but the congestion makes it really difficult."

She said motorists had also been confused about the current road layout and frustrated by temporary traffic lights.

The new Windy Harbour to Skippool Bypass has been hit by congestion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyre resident Mark Owens, who approached Coun Rimmer about the issue, said: "There has been a fundamental systemic failure regarding the design of this new road, so that the £162million spent will come to virtually nothing and will prompt huge public outrage.

"There has been enormous dissatisfaction with National Highways regarding this road and its "opening", causing 10 minute journeys to be an hour and total chaos and gridlock.

"The signs are not good and suggest this project is heading for failure, making an existing problem worse."

National Highways was approached for a comment.

The road authority previously stated, after the phased opening of the Bypass: “The phased opening resulted in some significant congestion, and we apologise to everyone who has experienced problems.

“Opening a major route can cause congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been working round the clock to address this and adjusted timings of temporary traffic lights on the approach to Poulton Junction.

“We are pleased to report the route is operating much more smoothly now.”